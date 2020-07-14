Le Roy's Karen Samis raised nearly $1K in American Lung Association's debut Virtual Fight for Air

Submitted photo and press release:

Le Roy resident Karen Samis (far left in photo) participated in the American Lung Association's first-ever Virtual Fight For Air Climb Buffalo.

Samis completed more than 48 hours of physical activity all over New York State and raised nearly $1,000 for the Lung Association's mission.

That mission is to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through advocacy, education and research of lung diseases, including COVID-19.

The 10th annual in-person event was originally scheduled for late March. It regularly attracts hundreds of people to walk or run up the 24 flights of stairs, or 470 steps, to the top of Main Place Tower in Buffalo.

This year, COVID-19 required the event to be moved online, and participants from all over Western New York joined in to stay active by choosing a challenge such as climbing, running, walking or cycling from home or near their own neighborhoods.

In total, the event raised more than $165,000.

To support Samis and contribute to her effort click here.

Pictured in Lake Placid, from left are: Karen Samis, Diane Yarosis (her cousin and lung cancer survivor), Pete Yarosis (her nephew), and Steve Samis (her husband).