July 6, 2021 - 3:30pm

LEGAL NOTICE: Democratic Party Caucus to be held July 20 in Le Roy Town Hall

posted by Billie Owens in legal notice, New York State Election Law, Democratic Party Caucus, Town of Le Roy, July 20, 2021.

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Sec. 6-108.3 of the New York State Election Law, that a Democratic Party Caucus will be held @ 7 p.m., in the Town of Le Roy, at the Le Roy Town Hall, 48 Main St., County of Genesee, State of New York on the 20th day of July, 2021.  

This Caucus is called for the purpose of nominating candidates to fill existing vacancies for town council and town justice at the General Election to be held on November 2, 2021. Town enrolled members of the Democratic Party will be eligible to vote.                     

                                                 

Nikki Calhoun                     Jennifer Keys

Chairman                             Secretary

