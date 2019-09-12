Lend me your ear

Photo and information from reader Nora O'Neill.

We all smiled this morning at St. Joe's. Note the "earring" in the photo.

Each autumn Mrs. Case's kindergarten class "raises" monarchs from small caterpillars to chrysalises to butterflies.

One caterpillar escaped the habitat and overnight chose the plush llama's ear to nestle into chrysalis!

Student Ben was delighted to be the one to discover it this morning.