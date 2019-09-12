Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

September 12, 2019 - 12:01pm

Lend me your ear

posted by Billie Owens in St. Joe's, kindergarten, news, batavia.

Photo and information from reader Nora O'Neill.

We all smiled this morning at St. Joe's. Note the "earring" in the photo.

Each autumn Mrs. Case's kindergarten class "raises" monarchs from small caterpillars to chrysalises to butterflies.

One caterpillar escaped the habitat and overnight chose the plush llama's ear to nestle into chrysalis!

Student Ben was delighted to be the one to discover it this morning.

Calendar

September 2019

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button