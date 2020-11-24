Licata Chiropractic and Wellness Center in Batavia donates $1,000 to Crossroads House

On Thursday, Nov. 19, money raised locally from selling homemade face masks along with donations and some matching funds were presented to Jeff Allen, executive director of Crossroads House.

Donations totaling $716 from patients at Licata Chiropractic and Wellness Center and their families and friends, plus some matching funds from chiropractor Sandra A. Licata were given to the nonprofit hospice house in Batavia -- $1,000 all together.

The fundraising effort began after Licata purchased the property at 542 E. Main St. in Batavia and she and business partner Michael Grasso LMT moved there in February.

The chiropractor and licensed massage therapist have been in practice for 22 years, working together since 2001.

The new location's private parking and a bright new cheery office helped seal the deal.

They made the move in March, then COVID-19 struck.

The Wellness Center staff fixed up the “542” and worked seeing patients on an emergency basis through the end of spring. Unfortunately, massage therapy was closed for three months.

At the same time, Benay Chamberlain was trying to find a way to help others. She was among the vulnerable population and feeling helpless. Her daughter sent a pattern of masks and a video to Anna Fenton, who printed it and showed Chamberlain, who took it from there.

Material, thread and elastic were hard to come by at first. Through connections and donations the two women came up with enough to make some masks. Initially, Chamberlain made 37 masks and said “that’s enough.” But now they're at 245 and counting!

They decided to ask Licata if she would make them available in her office to help raise money for Crossroads House and Licata happily agreed.

The team at the wellness center has been able to see patients normally and safely with some new COVID-19 protocols in place and they've been steadily busy since.

Allen of Crossroads House said the donation will go to operational needs. He is thankful to all who donated and says he's truly amazed how people can come up with wonderful fundraising ways to help Crossroads House.

Chamberlain says she will continue to make masks until they are no longer needed. Masks are on display at the “542.”

Anyone wishing to make donations to Crossroad House can do so at : P.O. Box 403, Batavia, NY 14020.

Licata and staff thank all who helped make that donation possible and hope to raise more money to donate by spring.

To inquire about a mask call Licata Chiropractic and Wellness Center at 343-5311 or email: [email protected]

Top photo: Crossroads House Executive Director of Crossroads House, left, receives $1,000 check from chiropractor Sandra Licata. Her business partner Michael Grasso LMT is in the middle.