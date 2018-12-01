Live Nation Lawn Pass for 2019 on sale Tuesday --unlimited lawn access to all summer concerts at Darien Lake, even if sold out

Press release:

The Live Nation Lawn Pass provides unlimited lawn admission to all concerts at any of your local participating Live Nation amphitheaters throughout the 2019 season for one price.

Lawn Pass will go on sale starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 4 and be available through Dec. 18 or while supplies last , making the pass the perfect holiday gift that can be enjoyed all next summer.

To purchase the pass, fans can go to lawnpass.livenation.com and use the dropdown menu to select a desired amphitheater. Each fan will receive a custom laminate with their name and unique barcode that serves as their ticket on show day. Once fans scan in, they are all set to dance the night away on the lawn.

The full list of participating amphitheaters found below. Pricing varies per amphitheater and further details and restrictions for the Lawn Pass can be found at lawnpass.livenation.com.

Sold for a limited time only, this pass will give fans lawn access to Live Nation concerts (even the sold-out ones!) at Darien Lake Amphitheater* for just $125 plus fees. In addition to guaranteed admission, passholders will receive Fast Lane access for speedy entry, complimentary lawn chair rental to chill out and enjoy the show, as well as exclusive ticket offers.