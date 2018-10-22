Local dancers to sell 300 raffle tickets to buy equipment for dance studio

Press release:

The Harvester 56 Theater Dance Academy, a Batavia based nonprofit educational institution, is conducting its first fall fundraising initiative.

This school of 20 local dance students will be selling just 300 raffle tickets to community members this month to raise funds to add mirrors and dance mats and other necessary equipment for the school that’s now in its second year and is the only studio in Genesee County that offers Irish dance.

Raffle tickets available at the Harvester 56 Theater or contact us through our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Havester56TheaterDanceAcademy

List of Prizes include:

2-night NYC stay for 4 includes admissions to American Museum of Natural History, Ripley’s Believe it or Not!; 2-night Niagara Falls USA for 2 with admissions to Old Fort Niagara, Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises, Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum and 2 Niagara Falls USA Encounter Passes that include Cave of the Winds, Niagara Adventure Theater, Aquarium of Niagara and the Scenic Trolley;

1-night stay for 2 at Farmer’s Creekside Tavern & Inn with an appetizer and craft beverages;

1-night stay for 4 at Palm Island Indoor Waterpark with waterpark admissions;

1-night stay for 2 at The Hotel at Batavia Downs with breakfast;

4-admissions to Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises ;

4-admissions to a Fall Foliage excursion at the Medina Railroad Museum;

4-admissions to Genesee Country Village & Museum;

4-admissions to Hidden Valley Animal Adventure Safari;

$100 “Dine Around Town” -- includes Alex’s Place, Eli Fish Brewing Co., Settler’s Restaurant, Batavia’s Original Pizzeria and Eden Café.

Cost is $20 per ticket, cash or check (payable to Batavia Players).

All prizes valid for 2019 Season, only 300 tickets being sold locally.

Winners will be placed back in for grand prize drawing. Winners will be announced on Facebook Live on Saturday, Dec.15th, at 3 p.m. at www.facebook.com/Havester56TheaterDanceAcademy and then posted online at: www.bataviaplayers.org/dance.html

About The Harvester 56 Theater Dance Academy

Founded in 2017, The Harvester 56 Theater Dance Academy provides quality dance instruction at an affordable price. Classes are taught by professionally trained instructors in a fun and relaxed environment at Robert Morris School, 80 Union St., Batavia.

We offer classes for students in kindergarten through adult, beginner to advanced. Competition team is available. We are the ONLY school in Genesee County offering IRISH DANCE.

Its mission: To provide a safe, respected and quality dance program that is designed to be student oriented, parent supported and staffed with excellence.

Its goal: To establish a group of young dancers that will participate in dance performances, theater productions, as well as attempt to learn different types of movement and dance techniques at an affordable rate.