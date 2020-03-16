Local funeral homes take health and safety precautions for families suffering loss in these uncertain times

Press release:

We recognize that amid this pandemic, we all have fears and concerns for the safety of our families and loved ones. Unfortunately, death and grief do not pause during a crisis.

To that end, our firm cares about your safety, and we are taking every precaution to create a safe environment for you to honor those you have lost.

In accordance with New York State and the CDC guidelines, the following best practices will be instituted:

1. Funeral services, memorial services, and visitations will be limited to no more than 50 guests in the facilities at one time.

2. H.E. Turner & Co. is the first funeral home in Genesee County to provide streaming services on demand. We will continue to offer this service free of charge.

3. With the education we have received from the National Funeral Directors Association and the New York State Funeral Directors Association, we are utilizing the best preventative measures to ensure guest and staff safety, including but not limited to:

a. Increased sanitation throughout our facilities.

b. Providing hand sanitizer stations throughout the funeral homes.

c. Providing optional avenues for arranging services with families via telephone or video conferencing.

d. Utilizing social distancing during visitations and funerals by removing all temporary seating in our chapels and encouraging families to utilize a receiving line while not shaking hands, hugging, or kissing.

e. If you are not feeling well or are concerned about coming to the funeral home to pay your respects, we encourage you to leave a condolence on our website (www.bataviafuneralhomes.com)

Simply put, we want to assure you of the plan and procedures we have in place so that your family and loved ones feel comfortable and safe during these uncertain times. We are available 24/7 to answer any questions and concerns you may have, and will continue to monitor state regulation, county guidance, and CDC updates.

Yours in service,

Justin, Josh, Randy, Steve, and Jim

H.E. Turner & Co.; Bohm-Calarco-Smith; Burdett & Sanford Funeral Homes