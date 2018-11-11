Local Girl Scouts held vigil to honor Girl Scouts killed in Minnesota a week ago

Photos and some of the information provided by Julie Beach:

Girl Scouts of West Genesee Service Unit held a Candlelight Vigil late yesterday afternoon to honor their sister Girls Scouts of Troop 3055 in Minnesota who were killed Nov. 3.

Three fourth-graders and one of their mothers died after being struck by a truck as they picked up roadside trash for a service project near the community of Lake Hallie. A fourth girl, 10, was injured.

The girls of Troop 42025 braved cold windy weather with light snowfall on the ground to honor them at Alexander Fire Department's Recreational Hall.

The truck driver, 21-year-old Colten Treu, of Chippewa Falls, Minn., is in custody in the case. Treu and a male passsenger allegedly had been "huffing" (intentionally inhaling chemical fumes) a computer keyboard cleaner he bought at Walmart at the time of the fatal wreck.