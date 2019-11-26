Local Matters

November 26, 2019 - 3:10pm

Local law enforcement agencies and Rotary team up Saturday in Target parking lot for holiday charity event

posted by Billie Owens in charity, news, holiday season, stuff the cruiser, Le Roy, batavia, corfu, law enforcement, Rotary.

Le Roy Police Department is putting on a special charity event on Saturday, Nov. 30, to help Genesee County families in need this holiday season.

Le Roy PD will be joined by New York State Police - Troop A in Batavia, New York State Environmental Conservation Police, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Batavia Police Department, Corfu Police Department, Genesee County Probation and Rotary International.

"Stuff the Cruiser" will take place 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the Target parking lot at Towne Center at Batavia on Veterans Memorial Drive.

Bring unwrapped toys, new clothing and nonperishable foods to stuff in a police vehicle. This is a kid friendly event, fun for the whole family.

