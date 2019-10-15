Local pastor and friend in Top 5 of fierce Facebook songwriting contest, ask for your vote

Justin DeMartino and his friend Joe Carrender are Christian musicians who perform and collaboratively write songs as Providence Bridge. They have a shot at a big-time opportunity in Music City, thanks to a competition underway on Facebook.

DeMartino, the 35-year-old Creative Arts pastor at Batavia Assembly of God church on North Spruce Street in Batavia, and Carrender, 40, entered a national singing competition through a company called Rixon Entertainment Group.

They spent three or four hours writing a song called "Break Me Free" and recorded the performance on Monday, Oct. 7.

On Tuesday it was entered in the Facebook contest, joining thousands of other video entries.

But unlike most, by Wednesday it had soared to the top five. It has garnered 15,000 views and nearly 1,200 likes.

Voting ends at 3 a.m. this Friday, Oct. 18.

Below is the link to their song. If you like what you hear, they ask for your vote of support to help them win.

In order to have your vote count, you must click on the link for the video and hit the LIKE button .

The songwriter(s) will be flown to Nashville and get to record with a multi-Dove-Award-winning, Grammy-nominated record producer and the professional result will be sent across all media platforms for international distribution. (Dove Awards honor outstanding achievements in Christian and Gospel music.)

"We would love to have your support and spread the news!" says DeMartino.

"Break Me Free" is a song that speaks to the zeitgeist of today's America as regards the opioid epidemic in particular. It was inspired by a drug-addicted friend, DeMartino said.

It uses the metaphor of an hourglass -- with sand (troubles, pressures, temptations, addictions) pouring in, and the light that shines through to you at the bottom barely seen. From that perspective, life can seem hopeless at times, DeMartino said, but the light of Christ is there to pull you out and up...onward.