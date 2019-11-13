Local students in Transitions Program competed in Special Olympics Regional Bowling event

Above photo: Douglas Nickerson (right) celebrates his first-place win with the Town of Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode.

Submitted photos and press release:

Students in the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership Transitions Program participated in the Special Olympics Regional Bowling Series event that was held at AMF Gates Lanes in Gates on Nov. 1.

During this two-day event, bowlers competed against students in their age bracket. Shanna O’Donovan, Special Education/Transition teacher noted.

“The students cheered each other on and met other students from different schools," O’Donovan said. "Our students learned the importance of good sportsmanship, and teamwork."

Transitions students Miranda Higgins, Todd Claud, Gabriella Pratt, Olivia Bevacqua, Douglas Nickerson, Joe Caito, Kyah Huette and Elizabeth Rex participated in the Special Olympics Regional Bowling Series event.

Douglas Nickerson earned a first-place award and Joe Caito received third place.

“I was so happy to earn first place,” Nickerson said. "I never practiced."

“This was my first time going to a Special Olympics event," Rex said. "I learned a lot and it was so much fun.”

“This was my first-time bowling!" Caito said. "I was very surprised that I won third place.”

The Special Olympics Bowling event allows for the use of bowling ball ramps by athletes who do not have the physical ability to roll a ball with their hand or hands. Additionally, Special Olympics allows bowlers who complete at least three frames and cannot continue to receive 1/10th of their average per remaining frames toward their event score.

The Transitions Program offers a 12:1+1 (12 students, with one certified special education teacher and one teaching assistant) continuum of career awareness, exploration, preparation and work-based experiences to prepare students for entry-level employment.

Photo below: the group of Transitions/Special Education students at the Special Olympics Regional Bowling Series in Gates earlier this month.