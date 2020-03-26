Local Matters

March 26, 2020 - 6:00pm

Locally owned businesses ready to provide goods and services

posted by Billie Owens in Businesses, good and services.

This is a FREE listing of locally owned businesses that are operating but providing goods and services either by pickup, delivery, virtually, or limited on-site access. Businesses (no need to be a current sponsor of The Batavian) that would like to be listed, email [email protected] or [email protected]

(We'll put this back to the top of the home page each time it's updated.)

************************************************************************************************************************************************************************

Adam Miller Toy and Bicycle, free pickup and delivery for repairs and purchases. Free delivery of any toy, puzzle, game, model, or "anything you need from going stir-crazy" in any part of Genesee County. Special arrangements are possible outside of Genesee County. Call (585) 343-0548.

Applied Business Systems, Mailing and print services continue. No walk-ins. For service email:   [email protected] or call (585) 343-0962

Foxprowl Collectables, buyonline or by phone, call 585-250-0897 for curbside pickup. For more info click here.

Gerace Realty, offering virtual tours and electronic signatures. (585) 343-8434

Hodgins Printing / John's Studio, 56 Harvester Ave., Batavia. Hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. [email protected] (585) 345-1030

Reliant Realty, email Lynn Bezon at:   [email protected]  or call her directly at (585) 746-6253

Valle Jewelers, Shop online. Store temporarily closed. Please call/email if you have a pickup 585-343-3372. Free shipping on purchases & gift cards.

Vintage Batavia, offering live stream Friday night at 6:30, shop through our Facebook page. Facebook.com/vintagebatavia/. Order Friday night for pickup/curbside on Saturday.

Quality Inn & Suites / Palm Island Indoor Waterpark, 8250 Park Road, Batavia. Their new temporary phone number is (585) 344-0616.

Whole Life Fitness, (585) 813-2369

