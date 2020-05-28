Locally owned businesses ready to provide goods and services

This is a FREE listing of locally owned businesses that are operating but providing goods and services either by pickup, delivery, virtually, or limited on-site access.

Businesses (no need to be a current sponsor of The Batavian) that would like to be listed, email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Adam Miller Toy and Bicycle, free pickup and delivery for repairs and purchases. Free delivery of any toy, puzzle, game, model, or "anything you need from going stir-crazy" in any part of Genesee County. Special arrangements are possible outside of Genesee County. Call (585) 343-0548

Applied Business Systems, Mailing and print services continue. No walk-ins. For service email: [email protected] or call (585) 343-0962

Batavia Restaurant Supply, 301 W. Main St., Batavia, is open to the PUBLIC Mon. - Fri. 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Walk-ins, delivery or curbside pick up. (585) 343-2139

Calling All Dogs, offering virtual dog training lessons. www.callingalldogsny.com. (585) 455-5387

Delre's Greenhouse & Garden Centre​, 4062 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. Delivery available. Online. (716) 359-0663

Empire Hemp Co. LLC, 34 Swan St., Suite 4, Batavia. www.empirehempco.com. (888) 895-9032

Foxprowl Collectables, for more info click here. Buy online or call (585) 250-0897 for curbside pickup.

Genesee Data Management -- The Arc Genesee Orleans, offering secure document destruction for businesses. To discuss solutions for your document management problems, email Paul Sasnowski, director of Business Services, at: [email protected]or call (585) 343-4203.

Gerace Realty, offering virtual tours and electronic signatures. (585) 343-8434

Glassroots, Batavia, curbside pickup available by appointment. Call (585) 409-5405, visit online here, or on Instagram @glassrootsny

Hodgins Printing / John's Studio, 56 Harvester Ave., Batavia. Hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. [email protected], (585) 345-1030

Legacy Insurance, self-employed agent, Stafford. Medicare/Life Insurance/Financial Education. Available via phone & Web for questions, information, life insurance quotes, policy applications and enrollments with remote signatures. Call Diana M. Wagner at (585) 409-1041.

Lambert's Design Jewelers, 375 W. Main St., Batavia. Free shipping! Shop online. Email: [email protected] with questions regarding orders or repairs. Storefront currently closed until further notice.

Major Stash Cigar, 60 Liberty St., Batavia. Owner Doug Palmer is doing porch pickups, or U.S. Postal Service mailings if you prefer or are not in the Batavia area. Email him at [email protected]

Mancuso Commercial Realty, doing business online and over the phone at this time. Email: [email protected]. Fax (585) 343 5550. (585) 343 5257

Mancuso Real Estate, contact Mike Sisson, (585) 345-1000

Marathon Insurance & Realty, "Marathon" Mike Lullo can assist in your real estate and insurance needs. (585) 343-8609 or [email protected]

Pudgie's Lawn and Garden Center, 3644 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. Offering delivery & curbside pick up. Live sales on Facebook M/W/F @ 11 a.m. Also "Mommy and Me" online classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. (585) 343-8352

Reliant Realty, email Lynn Bezon at: [email protected].com or call her directly at (585) 746-6253

Valle Jewelers, Shop online. Store temporarily closed. Free shipping on purchases & gift cards. Please call/email if you have a pick up. (585) 343-3372

Vintage Batavia, offering live stream Friday night at 6:30, shop through our Facebook page. Order Friday night for pick up / curbside on Saturday.

Quality Inn & Suites / Palm Island Indoor Waterpark, 8250 Park Road, Batavia. Their new temporary phone number is (585) 344-0616

Whole Life Fitness, (585) 813-2369