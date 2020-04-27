Locally owned essential services open for business

The state has mandated all but essential services close down during the current state of emergency to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Click here for a list of what the state has defined as essential services.

Auto Service

A.D. Call & Sons Excavation and Trucking Inc., Stafford. (FAX) (585) 343-8147. (585) 343-2910 Batavia Automotive, 50 Liberty St., Batavia. (585) 344-7171 Batavia Starter, 282 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 343-3805 Castilone Chrysler Dodge Jeep (service only, no sales), 306 W. Main St., Batavia. (585) 343-1780 Chesley's Auto and Tire Service, 562 E. Main St., Batavia. (585) 343-8691 Crazy Cheap Cars (service only, no sales), 8 Main St., Oakfield. (585) 948-8000 Dan's Tire & Auto Service Center, 48 Batavia City Centre, (585) 343-7210 Dickinson's Auto, 4028 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 343-9800 Empire Tractor, 5072 East Main Street, Batavia. (585) 343-1822 Falleti Motors (service only, no sales), 504 Ellicott St., Batavia. (585) 343-2247 Freightliner & Western Star of Batavia, 8190 State Street Road, Batavia. Heavy-duty trucking service & parts, deliveries. (585) 524-2100 Genesee Auto Body, 659 Ellicott St., Batavia, (585) 345-0432 John's Service Station, 187 Pearl St., Batavia. (585) 343-0535 Johnson Automotive, 4003 W. Main St., Batavia. (585) 343-6891 Ken Barrett Chevrolet (service only, no sales), 229 W. Main St., Batavia. (585) 300-4966 L&L Transmission, 8781 Alexander Road, Batavia. (585) 343-1735 Parmenter Tire & Auto, 4531 W. Saile Drive, Batavia. (585) 343-0544 Pellegrino Auto Sales (service only, no sales), 4060 Pearl St., Batavia. (585) 344-2658 Select Collision, 5273 Clinton Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-4945 Sheelar Automotive Repair, 149 Pearl St., Batavia, is open for business. (585) 344-2484 Sloat Tire Shop, 5257 Clinton Street Road, Batavia. (585) 343-7730 Stan's Harley-Davidson, 4425 W. Saile Drive, Batavia. Service open only. (585) 343-9598 Stella Collision, 8375 E. Main St., Le Roy. (585) 768-7370 Thompson Motors (service only, no sales), 11263 Route 98, Attica. (585) 591-4310 Toyota of Batavia (service only, no sales), 3899 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-4141 Zirbels Automotive, 149 Hutchins St., Batavia. (585) 343-6101

Medical & Dental

Batavia Foot Care Center, 3922 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-1677 Batavia Chiropractic Health Center -- Dr. Michael DeAngelo, 154 Pearl St., Batavia. (585) 343-4862 Dr. Michael A. Kubiniec, 180 Washington Ave., Batavia. (585) 343-5865. Emergencies only. GCASA -- Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, (585) 343-1124 Genesee Dental, 37 Batavia City Centre, Batavia. Closed through April 30 except for current patients' appointments, and emergencies. (585) 343-1113 Independent Living of the Genesee Region, 319 W. Main St., Batavia, assistance the disabled, 8:30 to 5 weekdays. (585) 815-8501, ext. 400 Licata Chiropractic and Wellness Center, New Address! 542 E. Main St., Batavia. (585) 343-5311 Mazurkiewicz Family Chiropractic, PC, 184 Washington Ave., Batavia. (585) 343-9316 Oatka Family Medicine, 5762 East Main St., Batavia. (585) 201-7055 Patronus Counseling -- Jennifer Geib, LCSW-R. Video/phone mental health sessions Monday-Friday evenings. (585) 483-0544 Pediatric Associates of Batavia (Dr. Idrees and Dr. Shahid), 43 Batavia City Centre, Suite A. (585) 343-7117 Pembroke Family Medicine, offices open in Alexander, Corfu and Batavia. Website. (585) 599-6446. Rochester Regional Health Urgent Care, 16 Bank St., Batavia. (585) 815-6715 Rochester Regional Health Lab, 106 Main St., Suite 47B, Batavia. (585) 247-3500 Sleep Insights, of Batavia, for suspected sleep apnea, sleep disorders: telemedicine, in-home testing, CPAP supply delivery. Online. (585) 219-4330 UMMC/Rochester Regional Health, 127 North St., Batavia. (585) 343-6030 Village Physical Therapy, Batavia and Le Roy locations for PT; Le Roy gym is closed; telehealth encouraged. (585) 343-9496, (585) 768-4550

Elder Care

Johnson's Elderly Care, (585) 548-3206 St. Ann's Community, (585) 768-2740

Funeral Homes

Bohm-Calarco-Smith Funeral Home, (585) 343-5679 Burdett & Sanford Funeral Home, (585) 948-5325 Cameron, Brady & Steuber Funeral Home, (585) 768-6800 C.B. Beach & Son Mortuary, (585) 599-4520 Gilmartin Funeral Home, (585) 343-8260 Falcone Family Funeral, (585) 768-2400 H.E. Turner & Co, (585) 343-8868 J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, (585) 343-6158 Tomaszewski Funeral & Cremation Chapel, (585) 343-7500

Garbage Collection & Recycling

Arc Collection Services -- Curbside and Dumpster. (585) 343-4203 Arc Transfer Station & Redemption Center, 3785 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. Monday/Wednesday/Saturday -- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers remain in cars. (585) 343-4203. Haul-4-Less, (585) 813-7007 Mickel’s Nickels Redemption, 80 Lake St., Le Roy. (585) 768-9610

Electric, Plumbing, Construction, Refrigeration, Home Repair & Maintenance

Arctic Refrigeration of Batavia, 26 Cedar St., Emergencies 24/7 : for commercial, food service, agricultural storage; also, residential parts/service. Website. (585) 343-2678 Batavia Garage Door, (585) 344-4405 Bill Fox & Son Construction, (585) 356-4992 Ben's Appliance & Kitchens, (585) 343-7033 Cassidy’s Locksmithing, (585) 755-1237 Cedar Street Sales & Rental, 111 Cedar St., Batavia. Open for rentals / repairs. Retail online only. (585) 343-4899 Country Line Electric, Batavia, electric equipment, supplies. (585) 343-3448 Deep Blue Pool & Spa, (585) 343-7665 Diegelman's Plumbing, 4995 Ellicott Street Road, Batavia. (585) 356-3438 Empire Tractor, 5072 E. Main St., Batavia. Repair shop open. Curbside pickup or delivery of parts. Equipment shown upon request. New equipment delivery. (585) 343-1822 Erie East Windows and Doors, (585) 757-2768 Fava Brothers Lawn Care, (585) 260-8391 Genesee Country Residential Services. Home repairs, construction services. Weekdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (585) 345-0076. Genesee Lumber Co., Batavia, Call ahead for pick up. Job site deliveries. Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. / Saturdays 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. See updates here. (585) 343-0777 Falcone Electric, (585) 343-2018 Henry H. Cook, (585) 345-0915 Holland High Lift, 10033 East Road, East Bethany, (585) 343-9961 Kevin Bezon Enterprises, (585) 746-0246 Kreative Design Kitchen & Bath (Showroom open for construction projects only). (585) 345-0012 Genesee Plumbing, (585) 343-3805 Humphrey's Electric & Security, (585) 721-3088 Toal's Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, commercial and residential, (585) 344-3839 McCabe Enterprises Electrical Contractor, (585) 762-9347 Napoleone Plumbing and Carpentry, (585) 409-9961 New Look Windows LLC, 3245 Broadway Road, Alexander. (585) 547-3679 Northside Saw & Tool, 641 E. Main St., Batavia, (585) 219-4735 Precision Lawn Care, (585) 993-5296 Pro Seal & Paving, (585) 356-8689 R.A. Haitz Company, (585) 343-2400 Rickety Rich Home Repair / Construction, (585) 813-7071 RJN Electrical Services, (585) 343-6700 Sallome Heating & Cooling, (585) 343-8236 Seaman's Hardware, 2602 Main Street Road, East Pembroke. (585) 762-9211 Terance Cranston Construction, (585) 305-4254 Tri County Glass, (585) 343-0277 Turnbull Heating & Air Conditioning, (585) 209-0305 Valu Home Center, 4152 W. Main St.. Batavia. Curbside pick up available. (585) 344-1300 Viele Construction, (585) 343-2356 Waters Plumbing Heating and Electrical, (585) 762-8687 WTS Plumbing, (585) 993-1697 Yasses Construction, (585) 548-5014

Computers

Batavia Computer Center, 563 E. Main St., Batavia, Open Monday - Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (585) 343-2070 Marchese Computers, open by appointment. (585) 343-2713 Millennium Computers, (585) 343-3310

Finance & Insurance

RB Adams Agency/ The Northwoods Corporation, 539 E. Main St., Batavia, (585) 343-0046 Allstate Insurance Agency, H. Michael Roth, 106 W. Main St., Batavia. FAX (585) 344-3542. Phone (585) 344-3514 Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, 419 W. Main St., Batavia. (716) 864-0715 Insurance Center, (585) 343-2282 Marathon Insurance, 585-343-8609 Mark Lewis - State Farm Insurance, (585) 343-4959 Mathis Agency with Nationwide Insurance, (585) 768-4810 Stephen M. Hawley & Associates -- The Insurance Center, 50 Main St., Batavia. Office closed, reduced staff; can take payments in envelope if can't pay online. M-F, 9 to 5. (585) 343-2282 Tonawanda Valley Federal Credit Union, 10 Jefferson Square, Batavia. (585) 343-5627 Tompkins Bank of Castle (various locations). (585) 344-2898 Tompkins Insurance Agencies, 1-888-261-2688 Le Roy Federal Credit Union, 7093 W. Main Road, Le Roy. (585) 768-7207

Pets & Livestock

Attica Veterinary Associates, P.C. Lab, located in Genesee County, serving WNY, large animal practice. FAX (585) 591-2898 / Phone (585) 591-2660. Genesee Feeds, 3860 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-3231 Genesee Valley Farm & Pet Cremation, 3520 S. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 343-5878 Perry Veterinary Clinic, 3699 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. Pet clinic hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Call for appointment; then call clinic from parking lot once you arrive . (585) 343-4046 State Street Animal Hospital, 7950 State Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-4974.

Additional Businesses

Golden Coin Laundry and Dry Cleaners, 582 E. Main St., Alterations/specialized cleaning/mat rentals. Visit online. (585) 344-0040 49 Express Pit Stop, 409 Bloomingdale Road, Tonawanda Seneca Nation, Basom, (716) 542-1073

Food & Beverage