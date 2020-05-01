Locally owned restaurants and food-related businesses ready to serve you

This is a FREE listing of locally owned restaurants and food-related businesses. (No need to be a current sponsor of The Batavian.) To be added, email:

Alabama Hotel, Takeout, Wednesday through Saturday 4 to 9 p.m. (585) 948-9994

Alex's Place, Takeout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily. Menu. (585) 344-2999

Angotti's Beverage, Curbside takeout available.10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. (585) 343-7335

Batavia's Original, Monday through Saturday, noon to 9 p.m., closed Sundays. Free delivery within city limits, curbside pick up, takeout. Menu. Call: (585) 343-3303

Blondies Sip-N-Dip, Ice cream and frozen yogurt, 670 E. Main Street Road, Batavia. Serving customers at the walk-up window.

Bourbon & Burger Co., Delivery Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last orders are taken at 7 p.m.). Menu. Delivery within City and Town of Batavia. (585) 219-4242

Buttercrumbs Bakery, Corfu, Takeout, Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. to noon. Call (585) 599-4550

Byron Hotel and Trail House, Takeout available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; closed Sunday, Monday, Tuesday. Menu. Please call ahead, at least 15 minutes before closing, to ensure your order can be completed. (585) 548-9992

Capish! Brick Oven Pizza Ristorante, 49 Main St., Le Roy, is open for takeout, curbside pick up or FREE delivery from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Sundays. Check out the lunch and dinner menus. (585) 768-1000

Caryville Inn, 25 Main St., Oakfield, Takeout/curbside. Wednesday & Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, & 4 to 7 p.m. for dinner / Friday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Saturday 4 to 7 p.m. (585) 948-9780

Center Street Smoke House, Curbside pick up starting at 4 p.m. every day. Menu Page 1. Menu Page 2. Pickup is at the westside door, drive-thru Jackson Square. (585) 343-7470

Chap's Elba Diner, Delivery to Elba, Batavia, Barre, Albion ("If elderly customers need anything we will be there for them."), Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Menu. (585) 757-5001 or (585) 797-7505

Cinquino's Pizza, Takeout and curbside pick up within Batavia city limits. Menu. (585) 343-2447

Commit to Well (from the proprietor of Eat Well Grill), healthy meal prep service. Meals are $8 each, plus tax. New menu posted every week. For more information call Eat Well Grill at (585) 446-3033.

Cookies2Remember, Food-licensed retail bakery inside Oliver's Candies. Order online, "ship on Mondays" schedule. Photo cookie gifts, with or without engraved keepsake tins. Website. Email proprietor Trisha Fietz at [email protected]

D & R Depot Restaurant, Le Roy, Open 11 a.m. -1 p.m., & 4 to 7 p.m. Free delivery in Le Roy, $1/mile for other locations. (No minimum). "Track-side" pickup. Full menu available! Order via website or mobile app, or call (585) 768-6270.

Dave's Ice Cream, Drive-thru and walk-up window service open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily. Visit online for flavor updates.

Deb's Bakery, Inside Harrington's Produce, 5282 Clinton Street Road (Route 33), Batavia. Specialty baked goods, gluten-free options, cheesecakes, pies, muffins, etc. Click on bakery menu. Phone bakery directly for orders (585) 297-8595.

Dibble Family Center, Dinner service pick up and delivery, daily from 4 to 7 p.m. New menus posted daily. For more information, click here. (585) 409-0011

Eat Well Grill, Takeout is available in addition to delivery via Door Dash, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Menu. (585) 446-3033

Eden Vegan Cafe & Bakeshop, Pre-order meals via the website carrotdogcafe.com. Menu. Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Also, get two bags of random, fresh produce for $20 (about $30 retail). Order by 5 p.m. Wednesdays for pick up Fridays 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (585) 815-4487

Eli Fish Brewing Co., Takeout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily. Menu. (585) 343-0008

Fishtales Hideaway, Open for takeout only. 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday. Menu.

Fullerino's Pizzeria, 6321 Townline Road (Route 262), Byron, Takeout and delivery Sunday thru Saturday. (585) 548-2727

Harrington's Produce and Market Cafe (for Deb's Bakery see above), 5282 Clinton Street Road, Batavia. Cafe open for takeout daily 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Fresh produce and grocery items. Fresh breads Wednesday, Thursday & Fridays. Call for grocery pick up. (585) 343-0805

Islands Hawaiian Grill, Free delivery, Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Menu. Also staggered delivery countywide by area -- must order BY 2 p.m. & arrives between 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Family meal deals available. (585) 483-3113

Jerry Arena's Pizzeria, Takeout and delivery, 3 to 11 p.m. daily, lunch Friday through Sunday. Cash or ATM only . (585) 344-4424

Los Compadres Mexican Taqueria, 40 Oak St., Batavia. Operating daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for pickup. Delivery hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free delivery offered within a 10-mile radius. Menu pages -- here and here. Order via Door Dash, (585) 250-4067.

Mama Chavez's Taqueria, Le Roy, Takeout orders only. Tues - Sat. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Daily specials. Call in your order for pick up (585) 502-5093.

M & M Meats & Archery, 3316 Pearl Street Road, Batavia. Fresh meat, poultry, sausage, jerky, custom slaughter & processing, smoking & sausage making. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday - Friday / 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Call in order for pick up. (716) 982-5718

Mr. Wine & Liquor, Free delivery for orders of $15 or more: noon to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Curbside pick up hours: Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday noon to 6 p.m. (585) 219 4050

My Saloon, 1928 Broadway, Darien Center, is open for takeout or curbside service (request when placing the order). Sunday & Monday 2 to 8 p.m., Tuesday to Friday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (subject to change). Menu. (585) 547-9911

Northside Deli, Takeout, Monday thru Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Menu. (585) 343-2888

North Pembroke Hotel, Serving full menu Tuesday-Sunday for takeouts from 12 to 8 p.m. (585) 762-9917

Oak Grill and Cafe, 7062 Lewiston Road, Oakfield. Walk-up and drive-thru windows open daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; delivery service from 4 to 8 p.m. Call in for pick-up orders. (585) 948-6070

O'Lacy's Irish Pub, "Old-fashioned Comfort Food." Cans, bottles, growlers of beer to go! TAKEOUT ONLY. Wednesdays 4 to 8 p.m., and Fridays 1 to 8 p.m. Call ahead to order (585) 343-3270.

Oliver's Candies, 211 W. Main St. Open 7 days a week, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Inside store shopping, curbside pickup. Ice cream parlor open. (585) 343-5888

Public Coffee Hub, Food and beverages for pick up. Times and locations vary. Click here to find out where the food truck is today.

Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant, 12 Ellicott St., Batavia. Operating daily for takeout / delivery. Menu. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Call (585) 343-3903 or order via Door Dash.

Roman's, Batavia, Delivery within the City/Town of Batavia, Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last orders taken at 7 p.m.). Menu. (585) 345-6788 or (585) 409-6981.

Settler's Restaurant, 353 W. Main St., Batavia. Open weekdays only, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.. Menu. (585) 343-7443

Southside Deli, 300 Ellicott St. (corner of Liberty Street), Batavia. Takeout only 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. All deli and store items are available. Menu. Call ahead for a quicker service. (585) 344-2220

Sweet Dream Maple Farm, Corfu. Order online at SweetDreamMapleFarm.com

Sweet Life Country Store, 100 S. Main St., Elba. Open Mon. 12 - 5 p.m., Tues. - Sat. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Inside store shopping, curbside pick up, low-priced local delivery. Ice cream parlor open. (585) 312-1200

That Taco Place, 4160 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. Open for drive thru and phone in orders, CASH ONLY: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday. (585) 343-3533

The Coffee Press, Takeout calls and curbside pick up all of our menu items (drinks included) Monday-Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Menu. (585) 483-3096

The Original Red Osier Landmark Restaurant, Stafford. Delivery / curbside pick up Tuesday through Sunday, 4:15 to 8 p.m. (closed Mondays). Visit here, click "Menu" for regular options, click "Specials" for those, including $10 dinners. (585) 343-6972

The Willow Bend Inn, 3489 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. Friday fish fries, limited menu for takeout/curbside service. Menu -- orders can be called in from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at (585) 343-9767.

The Yngodess Shop, 73 Main St., Batavia. Curbside pick up, and free delivery with a $20 minimum (1 - 6 p.m.), call for more details. Sunday 12 - 6 p.m., Monday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Visit online. Call in your order. (585) 343-3170

Twilight Meadows Restaurant, 11071 Route 98, Alexander. Classic American diner fare. Open daily for takeout : 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the weekends. (585) 591-2811

Viking Valhalla Restaurant, Open for takeout Tuesday through Saturday, 3 to 7 p.m. Menu. (585) 494-9900

West Main Wine & Spirits, Offering curbside pick up. 341 W. Main St., Batavia. (585) 344-2717