Long line at Northgate church for final distribution of free boxes of food

The final free food box distribution starts now at Northgate Free Methodist Church's north campus, 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia.

The Salvation Army is co-hosting the drive-thru distribution of boxes of assorted fresh produce and boxes of assorted dairy items. The distribution will continue until the boxes are gone.

Be sure your trunk/hatch are cleared out for the volunteers to place the boxes in your vehicle. You will need a photo ID for each household you will be picking up for. When lining up ahead of time please do not block traffic and stay in your vehicle until it is time to procede.

It's a good turn out today and at one point law enforcement was called make sure the queue was not impeding drive-by traffic.