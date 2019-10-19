Long-term effects of radiation for breast cancer topic of free talk by doctor at Richmond library Oct. 22

The Breast Cancer Coalition will present a talk on the long-term effects of radiation beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Richmond Memorial Library in Batavia.

This event is cosponsored by Assemblyman Steve Hawley and Senator Michael Ranzenhofer.

It is free and open to the public. No reservations necessary. The library is located at 19 Ross St. in the City of Batavia.

Dr. Kevin J. Mudd, of the UR Medicine Wilmot Cancer Institute, will be the speaker.

Radiation treatment for breast cancer is known to reduce recurrence and increase survival rates for the disease.

But are there risks associated with this form of treatment?

What long-term effects may be attributed to radiation therapy?

Do the therapeutiv benefits outweigh the potential risks?

Are there ways to prvent or minimizue long-term effects?

What should a patient be aware of in the weeks, months and years following radiation treatment?

To contact the Breast Cancer Coalition, phone (585) 473-8177, email: [email protected] or visit their website.