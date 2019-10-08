Lost dog found near Stafford Country Club this morning on Route 237

This friendly dog appears "to have broken free of his dog run," says Marianne Newmark, who found the pet this morning on Route 237 near the Stafford Country Club.

He was running soutbound at about 8 a.m., then turned over to the custody of an animal control officer around an hour later.

"He had to run errands with me!" Newmark wrote in an email, and by his looks, he appears to have been on board with the task. Seems he made friends in the process.

If this dog is your best friend, please call the Genesee County Animal Shelter at 343-6410. It is located at 3841 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

(Photo courtesy of Marianne Newmark.)