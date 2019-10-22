October 22, 2019 - 11:18am
Lost kitty found at Suicide Corners
posted by Billie Owens in lost pets, animal rescue, news, Bethany.
Reader Marcy Ewell wrote us this morning about the adorable black kitten in Bethany and said:
"Found this morning by the side of the road near (Route) 20 and East Road (Suicide Corners). Has collar with bell. Checked with houses and farm near intersection -- no one claimed it was theirs. Very cuddly and was very hungry.
"Please text 585-813-1025 if you know or are the owner."