Lost kitty found at Suicide Corners

Reader Marcy Ewell wrote us this morning about the adorable black kitten in Bethany and said:

"Found this morning by the side of the road near (Route) 20 and East Road (Suicide Corners). Has collar with bell. Checked with houses and farm near intersection -- no one claimed it was theirs. Very cuddly and was very hungry.

"Please text 585-813-1025 if you know or are the owner."