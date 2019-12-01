Lots going on in Le Roy Saturday, Dec. 7 -- it's Winterfest

Press release:

Le Roy’s Winterfest features shopping fun and special events down Main Street and through the town from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

There are many family-friendly activities to enjoy:

Hope Family Center’s games and crafts for all ages from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.;

“Meet and Greet the Snow Queen” at 11 a.m. at Woodward Memorial Library with a hot cocoa bar, cookie decorating and crafts until 3 p.m.;

Visit with Santa at the Moose Lodge at 1 p.m.;

There is music at St. Mark’s Church at 2 p.m. with a nativity display inside the church all day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

Penuel Christian Fellowship will have Christmas caroling throughout the day;

The Living Waters Church will show a popular animated Christmas movie at 3 p.m.;

Cookie Decorating at the First Presbyterian Church takes place from 4:30-5:45 p.m.;

The Christmas Tree Lighting at the corner of Main and Lake streets is at 6 p.m.;

An Old-Time Radio Christmas Show will be at 7 p.m. at the Photography Co-Op.

For shoppers, this is a day to find special gifts and seasonal sales and discover new stores in Le Roy.

The Divine Tree is offering tastings of various products and will have the Flute Quartet entertain at 1 p.m.;

Mama Chavez’s Taqueria will have Mexican Bingo games at the top of every hour;

The ART of Mandy will showcase the entries in the Greeting Card Contest;

The Holistic Hub will serve an Anniversary Tea Time from 4:15-5:55 p.m.;

In-store scavenger hunts will take place at Save-A-Lot and at the Hobby Horse.;

Batavia Legal Printing has a drawing and refreshments;

The Village of Le Roy Hardware Store is featuring its annual large giraffe drawing, with entries from any Melissa & Doug toy purchase.

Many craft and commercial vendors will be located at the Moose Lodge, the First Presbyterian Church, Ladies First Fitness, April’s Finds, Le Roy Hardware, and the Photography Co-Op.

The Le Roy United Methodist Church and the Le Roy Garden Club will have basket raffles at the First Presbyterian Church.

Explore new stores, including Le Roy Little Ones, Elmore Custom Leatherworks, Tracy B’s, Mama Chavez’s Taqueria, The ART of Mandy, and the Photography Co-Op.

There’s something for everyone in Le Roy on Dec. 7!