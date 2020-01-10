Lunchtime Garden Talk returns to Cornell Cooperative Extension in Batavia on Feb. 6

Press release:

Garden Talk returns to the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Batavia on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 12:15 p.m. with a “trip” to the lovely Butchart Gardens. Take a break from winter to enjoy Vancouver Island’s “Vision of Beauty.”

The Butchart Gardens is a flowering oasis, a 100-plus years in the making. Come see how one woman’s vision came to be. A National Historic Site of Canada, the Butchart Gardens are world renowned.

All Garden Talk programs run on the first Thursday of the month from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Bring your lunch to the Cornell Cooperative Extension office (420 E. Main St.) and join us. This free series is open to the public. Registration is not required.

Other upcoming Garden Talk topics are:

March 5 – “Soil Blocking for Seed Starting.” Come and learn about an indoor seed-starting technique called soil-blocking. This unique method allows gardeners to produce twice as many vigorous seedlings in about half the space of traditional seed starting methods. The seedlings grow in a free-standing block of growing medium. That’s right no containers! The space between these blocks “air prunes” the roots, so plants do not become root bound and are also easier to transplant.

April 2 – “Get your Garden Ready for Spring.” Need some help getting your garden ready for a spring and summer of beauty and color? Let us help you start your gardens right this season. Whether bulbs, annuals or existing perennials, one can minimize weeds, change locations of plants, or prep a spot for a brand new garden.

May 7 – “Common Garden Mistakes.” Let’s face it, we’ve all been there. Even Master Gardeners make mistakes and kill plants! If you have questions about proper watering techniques, fertilizing or soil preparation this talk is for you.

June 4 – “Spotted Lantern Fly.” This pretty bug has been in the news, but not for its good looks. Spotted Lantern Fly is the latest invasive pest from Asia that is causing concern to farmers and homeowners alike. Learn how to identify the eggs, nymphs and adults.

Future topics and other Master Gardener events will be posted on the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County website at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/.