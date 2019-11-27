MADD and Uber join forces offering free rides up to $10 available tonight from 9 to 3 in the morning

From Uber New York:

Earlier this week Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Uber announced a joint effort to combat drunk driving on Thanksgiving Eve by offering free rides across Upstate New York, including Genesee County.

Tonight is Thanksgiving Eve, which has also been called “Blackout Wednesday,” because it's one of the busiest drinking nights of the year and the beginning of the holiday season, when there is an increase in instances of impaired driving.

All New York State residents outside of New York City and visitors can enter the promo code SAFERIDENY19 into the Uber app by navigating to the menu, tapping Payment, and then Add Promo.

This will unlock a free ride up to $10 for people in Upstate New York (and elsewhere in the state outside of New York City) on Thanksgiving Eve. The free rides are available between 9 p.m. tonight (Nov.27) and 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28th.

“The holiday season is a special time for joy and togetherness, but it’s also one of the most dangerous times of the year on the road because of the increased frequency of drunk driving,” said Richard Mallow, executive director of MADD. “By providing a reliable ride at the push of a button — no matter the time or place — Uber is helping people make better, safer choices.”

“When empowered with access to more transportation options through Uber, people are making responsible choices that result in fewer alcohol-related crashes,” said Chad Dobbs, general manager, Uber New York. “By continuing to work with local leaders and MADD, we can help make New York’s streets safer. We hope that residents decide to leave their cars at home on Wednesday and use options like Uber to get around.”

An independent study conducted by Temple University found that Uber’s entrance into various cities in California resulted in a 5 percent decrease in the number of people killed in alcohol-related car crashes. Uber also surveyed its U.S. rider base, and respondents told us Uber has helped them make safe decisions to get home.

###

Uber is proud to be selected as the official Designated Driving App of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. To learn more about our partnership, visit our website.