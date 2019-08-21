Mammot Road accident in Darien creates power outage in the area

A one-vehicle rollover accident is reported at 945 Mammot Road in Darien. The occupants were entrapped, but are now out. Unknown injuries. The vehicle struck a transformer and power is out in the area. The transformer is reportedly on top of the vehicle.

Darien Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding. The location is between Harlow and Warner roads.

UPDATE 9:09 a.m.: National Grid has been notified. No ETA.

UPDATE 9:12 a.m.: Pole #995 is intact, but the transformer that was on it was knocked down, a first responder confirms.

UPDATE 9:15 a.m.: A flatbed tow truck is called. A first responder says National Grid should be advised that the guy wires snapped that were attached to the utility pole. The power company has a 25-minute ETA.

UPDATE 9:19 a.m.: No injuries. Mercy medics are back in service.