Man accused of grabbing tot in church nursery Sunday identified, charged with unlawful imprisonment

Press release and photo from the Batavia Police Department:

The Batavia Police Department investigated the potential abduction of a child during church services.

On Sunday, June 2, at or about 12:31 p.m., it was reported that a white male, later identified as Bruce Sattelberg (DOB:07/03/1947) was attending church services at EverPresent Church. During the service, Sattelberg got up from where he was sitting and left the sanctuary.

About five minutes later Sattelberg returned to the sanctuary with an approximately 1-year old child. The parents of the child were sitting in the sanctuary attending the service a few aisles away. Upon noticing Sattelberg holding the child, the father approached Sattelberg and took custody of his child. Sattelberg then vacated the service.

The Batavia Police Department worked diligently, investigating every lead to locate Sattelberg.

Sattelberg was taken in to custody without incident and was issued an appearance ticket for unlawful imprisonment in the second degree. He is scheduled to appear in Batavia City Court at 1:30 p.m. on June 18.

Sattelberg has been barred from EverPresent Church and its functions.

We would like to thank the community and its citizens for all the assistance with locating Sattelberg.

The Batavia Police Department would like to remind everyone to be observant of your surroundings and contact the Batavia Police Department if you see or notice something suspicious.

The Batavia Police Department can be reached at 585-345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345- 6370 or online here.