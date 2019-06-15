Local Matters

June 15, 2019 - 3:45pm

Man admits violating order of protection, accepts plea deal

posted by Billie Owens in crime, news, Alabama.

Douglas Scott Sprague accepted a plea deal in Genesee County Court Friday afternoon on a charge of first-degree criminal contempt, a Class E felony.

He admitted to intentionally violating a court order of protection on April 9 in Alabama. He was previously convicted of second-degree criminal contempt in October of 2014 in Town of Oakfield Court for violating an order of protection.

The 53-year-old native of McDonough, who finished the 11th grade of high school, is considered a second felony offender for sentencing purposes.

Judge Charles Zambito ordered a presentencing report and an order of protection for one year for the victim.

Bail is continued at $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond for Sprague, who appeared in court with his head shaved, with a goatee, and wearing orange jail clothes to waive the indictment against him.

Sentencing is scheduled for the morning of Wednesday, July 24.

