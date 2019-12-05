Man pleads guilty in federal court to enticing Bergen minor to travel out of state to engage in sex

File photo and press release:

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced Wednesday (Dec. 4) that Guillermo Torres-Acevedo, 23, of Batavia, pled guilty before Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. to enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan A. Tokash, who is handling the case, stated that on Nov. 25, 2018, the defendant, then a 22-year-old man, had sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl. Torres-Acevedo was arrested the following day for, among other charges, rape in violation of New York Penal Law.

Following his arrest, the defendant persuaded the victim to travel with him out of state to continue their relationship. On Nov. 29, 2018, Torres-Acevedo picked up the girl from school in Genesee County and drove her to Pennsylvania, where they had sexual intercourse. Under Pennsylvania law, that constituted the crime of statutory sexual assault.

The plea is the result of an investigation by: the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr.; the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Eric Laughton; the Pennsylvania State Police, under the direction of Commissioner Lieutenant Colonel Robert Evanchick; and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Gary Loeffert.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 13 before Judge Geraci.