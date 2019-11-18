Man reportedly carrying sword barricaded in house on Liberty Street surrounded by police

A man who was reported to dispatch for allegedly carrying a sword while walking down Liberty Street in the City of Batavia is barricaded in one of three houses cordoned off by police.

The incident began about an hour ago and police immediately established a parameter around the Liberty Street trio of homes.

Jackson Primary School at 411 S. Jackson St. was put on lockout -- meaning no one is allowed to enter or exit until the scene is secure.

UPDATE 3:26 p.m.: The students have been dismissed and have boarded buses.