Man stuck in woods with possible broken leg in Bethany

A 35-year-old male with a possible broken leg is in a wooded area off Transit Road in Bethany that is not accessible to regular vehicles. The address is 10650 Transit Road just north of Spark Road. It was called in by a neighbor.

Bethany Fire Department is responding along with Mercy medics. Alexander's UTV is called in along with Le Roy's UTV "in case we need to carry some people in there." The location "pretty far behind the residence."

UPDATE 11:58 a.m.: A first responder at the scene asks that incoming help follow his footsteps into the woods and puts Mercy Flight #5 out of Batavia on a ground standby.

UPDATE 12:14 p.m.: The patient is being collared and boarded and will be brought out of the woods shortly. Mercy Flight remains on ground standby for now.