'Managing Your Online Reputation' is topic of small business workshop at the chamber March 13

Press release:

“Managing Your Online Reputation” will be the subject of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Workshop on Wednesday, March 13.

“With so many ways for people to review organizations these days, how do business owners keep a tab on all of it?" said Tom Turnbull, president of the Chamber. “This workshop will teach the fundamentals of keeping a good reputation in today’s electronic environment and how to use your reputation to gain sales.”

Greg Lindberg, of the Small Business Administration, will conduct the workshop. This is the one of a series of business workshops held in conjunction with the United States Small Business Administration and the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.

The workshops are open to all Chamber and non-Chamber businesses and their employees and will offer expert advice from experienced professionals designed to help small businesses succeed and grow.

The workshop will be held at the Chamber of Commerce office, 8276 Park Road, Batavia.

The session will run from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and includes a question-and-answer period.

Cost for non-Chamber members is $10 for each attendee. Chamber members and Batavia Business Improvement District members may attend all small business workshops free of charge but should make reservations to insure space.

To reserve a seat in any workshop or for more information, contact Kelly Bermingham at 585-343-7440 or by email at [email protected]