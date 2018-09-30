Manhunt underway off South Main Street for shoplifting suspect

A manhunt is underway in the city for a would-be shoplifter who fled Tops Friendly Market within the last half hour, abandoning a cart with items he allegedly intended to steal.

Customers followed him and city police joined the pursuit, which had been by South Lyons Street and wound up in the vicinity of the old sewer plant off South Main Street.

State troopers and Sheriff's Deputy Chris Erion and canine Destro (in photo above) are also searching the area.

The only description of the suspect at this point is that he's a white male wearing a black plaid shirt and possibly eyeglasses.

UPDATE 4:52 p.m.: The suspect is described as being in his mid-40s, balding, and also wearing jeans and white sneakers.

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.: The manhunt continues with Destro and his handler, Deputy Erion, focusing on the north side of the Tonawanda Creek.

UPDATE 6:06 p.m.: The manhunts continues, with a BOLO that's updated to say the suspect has on a red hoodie over a long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, and "bright shoes."