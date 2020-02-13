Manor House executive to chair this year's Genesee/Wyoming Walk to End Alzheimer's

Photo: Kim Arnold, left, and her daughter Brooke.

Submitted photo and press release:

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds forcare and support for all impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and research to find ways to prevent, treat and end the disease.

On Oct. 3, 2020, the Genesee/Wyoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s will bring more than 600 people to Batavia who have touched in some way by dementia, and leading the effort is an executive with The Manor House in Batavia.

The Manor House Sales and Marketing Director Kim Arnold will chair this year’s event in collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter , which oversees five other Walks across the region.

In 2019, the Batavia Walk raised more than $64,000. Corporate sponsorship and peer-to-peer fundraising for the Walk fund the Chapter’s local outreach, which includes free education and supportive services, as well as critical research.

“I am honored to be leading the volunteer team for the Batavia Walk," Arnold said. "Our committee is very dedicated to organizing a fun and inspiring event and raising the funds that will help us end this terrible disease.

"One of the things I am most proud about is that our Walk is one of the leaders across the nation for returning Walk teams, and I think that is a reflection of the wonderful community we have here across Genesee and Wyoming counties."

Individual, family and friend and corporate teams raise funds for the Walk through various means, including yard sales, raffles, dress down days and the sales of various purple items such as bracelets and paper flowers.

Alzheimer’s Association WNY Chapter Executive Director Jill Horner welcomes Arnold to the Walk leadership group.

“I am delighted that Kim hasthis critical leadership role to support families in her community and across Western New York," Horner said. "Her dedication and ongoing support of chapter work is never ending and I can’t thank Kim enough for her commitment."

Other Walks set for this year are set for: Buffalo on Sept. 12; the Southern Tier and Orleans County on Sept. 26; Niagara County on Oct. 3; and Chautauqua County on Oct. 10.

All Walk locations are currently recruiting volunteers to serve on organizing committees. Roles include marketing, recruitment, sponsorship and logistics.

To volunteer, call the WNY Chapter office at (716) 626-0600. To learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and to start a fundraising team, visit alz.org/Walk.

About Kim Arnold

She joined The Manor House in 2016 after working in sales and marketing in Monroe County, including serve as the chair of Development for Camp HACCAMO for developmentally disabled children in Penfield. Her affiliation with the Alzheimer’s Association began seven years ago when she volunteered to work as a community educator.

Arnold has been volunteering with the Association and the Walk since she began working in Batavia. She and her husband, Tom, reside in Avon with their daughter Brooke, who also volunteers at the Walk.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

It is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.

About the Western New York Chapter

The local Chapter provides programs, services and other resources for those living with dementia, their care partners, healthcare professionals and others across eight counties: Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming.

You can learn more by calling (716) 626-0600 during traditional business hours, or 24/7 at 800-272-3900 or alz.org/WNY.