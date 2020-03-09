March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month, free training and awareness opportunities available

Press release:

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month (#PGAM). The Western Problem Gambling Resource Center (nonprofit) has training and awareness opportunities for the WNY region!

Please contact us at [email protected] to schedule our staff to come to your organization, FREE of charge, to increase awareness of problem gambling and find out about ways to help those struggling and their families. Here to help.

Jeffrey Wierzbicki - Western Team Leader 716-572-5017.

For additional resources, visit the New York Council on Problem Gambling here.