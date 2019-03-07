Mark Your Calendar: American Warrior Festival Rock 'n' Roll Bowling Party is May 18

Press release:

Strength In Numbers Entertainment announces the American Warrior Festival Rock 'n' Roll Bowling Party will be held Saturday, May 18th, at the Botts Fiorito American Legion Post 576 on 53 W. Main St. It is free to attend and is for all ages.

It will benefit the Botts Fiorito post , which is celebrating its centennial this year. In addition to live music and bowling, there will be a military vehicle/aircraft display (vehicles being provided by the Rochester National Guard and private owners) bowling, a Cornhole tournament and more.



The event is brought to you by our title sponsor The Original Red Osier Landmark Restaurant.

Our 2018 event was a success and we are looking forward to making it bigger and better in 2019! The American Warrior Festival is known for serving as a tribute to honor our military's active and retired personnel.

This event also donates to a nonprofit veterans organization of its choice. This year's event beneficiary will be the American Legion Post 576. The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness.

It is the nation's largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow service members and veterans.

American Warrior Festival Rock 'n' Roll Bowling Party will feature live music, a military aircraft and vehicle display, bowling, cornhole tournament, prizes, food, drinks, etc.

American Warrior Festival Owner/Founder Dan Clor, who served in Iraq with the Marine Corps sums up the event: "A celebration of our troops, veterans, and American way of life."



Additional local American Warrior Festival 2019 sponsors are: Oliver's Candies, JoshEDesigns.com, Le Roy Hardware, Batavia Legal Printing, Ken Barrett Chevrolet-Cadillac, Watson Guitars, Welding's Most Wanted, I Need Oils.

(714) 742-0204 or email [email protected] If you are a local business that would like to be involved with our American Warrior Festival as a sponsor or contributor please contact Dan Clor at:

For more information visit www.StrengthInNumbersEnt.com