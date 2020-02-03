Mark Your Calendar: BHS Drama Club to perform '45 Plays for 45 Presidents' next month

The Batavia High School Drama Club will present its newest play next month, called "45 Plays for 45 Presidents."

According to Caryn Leigh Wood, musical and drama director, BHS swapped show time slots this academic year and held its musical in the fall, so the play that used to be in December is now in March.

"Basically the play is exactly how it sounds; one scene for each of our 45 presidents," Wood writes in an email. "It is considered experimental, historical, comedy and has some really interesting content."

It is performed in the black box format, the same format as in the past. Seating is limited.

Be advised the play is not intended for children under age 13 .

"45 Plays for 45 Presidents" is offered through special arrangment with Playscripts Inc. It was written by Andy Bayiates, Sean Benjamin, Genevra Gallo-Bayiates, Chloe Johnston, and Ken Weinberg.

Shows are in the auditorium at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6th and Saturday, March 7th, with a Sunday matinee and 2 o'clock on March 8.

Tickets in advance are $9 and available here. At the door, they are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.

The school is located at 260 State St. in the City of Batavia.