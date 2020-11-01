Mark Your Calendar: Drive-thru BBQ & raffle to benefit Oakfield family is Nov. 29, buy tickets by Nov. 24

From reader Angelique Newton:

Ralph Esten Jr. has been a lifelong resident of Oakfield with his wife, Michelle. They have one son Matthew (Amanda) Kastlic and a grandson, Lukas.

Ralph was diagnosed in September 2011 with a brain tumor -- glioblastoma. He has battled this awful disease day in and day out, enduring multiple rounds of chemotherapy and trials to keep the tumor from growing through the years.

The fight continues and Ralphie just started a new chemo and we want to help reduce any financial stress we can for him and his wife Michelle as copays, travel expenses, and time away from work add up.

We are holding a chicken BBQ and pulled pork benefit on Sunday, Nov. 29th from 12 to 4 p.m. drive-thru only at the Town of Batavia Fire Hall. It is located at 8382 Lewiston Road.

Meal tickets are $13 presale only and must be purchased by Nov. 24th . Holy Smoke Chicken BBQ & Catering is in charge of the food.

Dinner choices are:

BBQ 1/2 chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw and dinner roll

Or

BBQ pulled pork sandwich, salt potatoes, coleslaw

In addition to the BBQ we are also selling raffle tickets for $10 apiece. Winners will be drawn the day of the event and need not be present to win.

Prizes are:

Genesee Speedway Grandstand Season Pass

Basket of Restaurant Gift Cards

Barrel of Booze

Night Out at Batavia Downs

65" Smart TV

The event is being planned by myself -- Angelique "Ange" Newton, and Nikki Kirkum along with help from family and friends.

To get tickets, contact Ange at (585) 815-3175 or Nikki at (585) 993-6464.