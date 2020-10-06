Local Matters

October 6, 2020 - 3:53pm

Mark Your Calendar: Drive-thru chicken BBQ fundraiser at South Byron fire hall Oct. 25

posted by Billie Owens in Announcements, south byron volunteer fire company, chicken BBQ, fundraiser.

There will be a chicken BBQ fundraiser for the South Byron Volunteer Fire Company beginning at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 until sold out.

It will be held on a drive-thru basis at the fire hall, located at 7389 Route 237 in South Byron.

Cost is $12 per person.

Please wear face mask and remain in vehicle.

