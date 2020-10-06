October 6, 2020 - 3:53pm
Mark Your Calendar: Drive-thru chicken BBQ fundraiser at South Byron fire hall Oct. 25
There will be a chicken BBQ fundraiser for the South Byron Volunteer Fire Company beginning at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 until sold out.
It will be held on a drive-thru basis at the fire hall, located at 7389 Route 237 in South Byron.
Cost is $12 per person.
Please wear face mask and remain in vehicle.