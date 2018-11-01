Mark Your Calendar: Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble Autumn Concert is Nov. 18

The Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble Autumn Concert will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18, in the auditorium of Oakfield-Alabama Middle/High School. It is located at 7001 Lewiston Road in Oakfield.

The program details will be announced at a later date.

The purpose of the GVWE is to serve and to provide the Greater Genesee Valley audience with new and familiar live music, to serve its membership with the opportunity to perform challenging wind ensemble literature and to create the opportunity for the conductor and musicians to grow their collective musical talents.

Cost is $10 for adults; $8 for seniors (55+) and $5 for veterans and student with ID. Children 5 years old and under attend free. There is also a Family Deal for $25 -- immediate family and children as defined by mother and/or father and up to four children

Contact: [email protected]

Conductors

Raymond Suriani -- guest conductor: Retired Middle, Junior and High School Band Director -- Warsaw Central School; Josh Pacino -- member conductor, Buffalo State College Graduate -- Batavia Concert Band Librarian & Associate Conductor; Philip J. Briatico -- conductor & founder of the GVWE -- Warsaw Central School.