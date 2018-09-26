Mark Your Calendar: Great Batavia Train Show is Nov. 11 in Richard C. Call Arena at GCC

Press release:

The Genesee Society of Model Engineers announces that their semi-annual Great Batavia Train Show will be held at the Richard C. Call Arena in Batavia on Sunday, Nov. 11.

The new venue on the campus of Genesee Community College offers unmatched convenience and for attendees and vendors.

Admission: $6 adults / $3 under 18 / free for children under 13

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Features: Vendor tables, door prizes, free parking

For more than 40 years the Great Batavia Train Show has been one of the premier hobby events in Western New York. Our move to the Richard C. Call arena has allowed us to grow the event in a state-of-the-art facility. All forms of model railroad and train-related merchandise will be available.

Items offered include all scales of model trains, clothing, historic railroad items, books, videos and toys. Modeling demonstrations, and door prizes featuring great railroad items, will be part of the fun. Free parking.

About the Genesee Society of Model Engineers

This group has promoted the hobby of model railroading in the Western New York area for nearly 50 years. It is a not-for-profit organization is headquartered at 50 Main St. in Oakfield. In its facility above the M&T Bank, the membership maintains four operating model train displays. An open house is offered free to the public each December, and visitors are welcome on Tuesday evenings.

Contact Information: