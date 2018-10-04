Local Matters

October 4, 2018 - 1:47pm

Mark Your Calendar: GSO 'Dare to Dream' concert is Oct. 28 at GCC

posted by Billie Owens in Genesee Symphony Orchestra, news, Announcements, music, entertainment.

The Genesee Symphony Orchestra, with S. Shade Zajac music director/conductor, will perform at Genesee Community College on Sunday, Oct. 28.

The program for "Dare to Dream" is as follows:

  • "Electric Dream for Acoustic Orchestra" -- World Premiere, by S. Shade Zajac
  • "Concerto for Violoncello and Orchestra" featuring Guest Artist Marza Wilks, cellist, by Samuel Barber
  • "Symphony No. 2 in B Minor" by Alexander Borodin.

Meet the orchestra at 3 p.m., followed by the concert at 4.

Tickets are $15 for adults; $7 for students; $10 for seniors; $35 for a family with parents and children age 12 and under.

Tickets are available at GO ART!, The YNGodess Shop, Vinyl Record Revival, Bank of Castile in Le Roy, and at geneseesymphony.com

This concert is sponsored by WBTA and is also made possible, in part, by the NYS Council on the Arts, with the support of Gov. Cuomo and the NYS Legislature.

The college is located at 1 College Road in the Town of Batavia.

