Mark Your Calendar: HLOM hosts Westside Ghostwalk Oct. 19, must RSVP

Press release:

Please join the Holland Land Office Museum for a Westside Ghostwalk at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19th.

Take a walk on the Westside and hear tales of murders, hangings, grave robbing, ghosts and other eerie happenings from Batavia's past. Hear stories of Joseph Ellicott, E. N. Rowell and other famous and infamous Batavians.

The tour begins and ends at the museum and is approximately one-and-a-half to two hours long. Admission is $10 and reservations are required .

For tickets or more information, please call 343-4727.