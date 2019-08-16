Mark Your Calendar: HLOM offers three Friday night Ghost Walks on the Westside in October

Press release:

Back and expanded by popular demand, please join the Holland Land Office Museum for a Westside Ghost Walk on three Fridays in October .

The walks led by Connie Boyd will take place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11th, 18th, and 25th.

Take a walk on the Westside and hear tales of murders, hangings, grave robbing, ghosts and other eerie happenings from Batavia's past. Hear stories of Joseph Ellicott, E. N. Rowell and other famous and infamous Batavians.

Admission is $10 and reservations are required with purchase.

Tours are limited to 25 people each.

The tour begins and ends at the museum and will last approximately one-and-a-half to two hours in length.

For more spooky fun from Batavia’s past, please visit the Batavia Cemetery’s Ghost Walk on Saturday, Oct. 26th.

For tickets or more information, please call (585) 343-4727, email at [email protected], or stop by at 131 W. Main St. Batavia.