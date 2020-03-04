Mark Your Calendar: Iroquois refuge hosts 36th annual Spring into Nature celebration May 2

Press release:

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) in Alabama is hosting its 36th annual Spring Into Nature celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 2.

This year, we recognize 50 years of Earth Day with the theme – Climate Challenge.

We are also celebrating 20 years of partnership with the Friends of Iroquois NWR Inc.! Join us for a variety of nature-related exhibits, crafts, fishing demos, and games for the kids.

There will be activities for all ages including sunflower seed feeder construction, live birds of prey, archery games, and guided trail walks. Our resident experts will also be out for the Eagle Watch, so you can see and learn about their nesting behavior.

Don’t forget to meet Puddles, the blue goose mascot of the National Wildlife Refuge System.

Since Western New York weather is unpredictable, we’ve moved most of our events indoors and pushed the date back one week. So, please join us rain or shine! Food will be available for purchase. Parking and all activities are free.

The headquarters of the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge is located at 1101 Casey Road in Basom.

Please visit their website, or contact Refuge staff at (585) 948-5445 for more information about Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge.

Iroquois NWR is located midway between Buffalo and Rochester, and is managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Individuals with disabilities and any other person who may need special assistance to participate in this program should contact the Refuge at (585) 948-5445 or atthe Federal Relay No. 1-800-877-8339.