September 19, 2018 - 1:15pm

Mark Your Calendar: Polka Mass and Golabki Dinner at Ascension Parish is Oct. 27

posted by Billie Owens in Ascension Parish, polka mass, batavia, news, Announcements.

There will be a Polka Mass and Dinner at Ascension Roman Catholic Parish, Batavia, on Saturday, Oct. 27. It is located at 19 Sumner St.

It is sponsored by Ascension Parish Altar and Rosary Society.

Polka Mass will be celebrated at 4 p.m. 

Golabki Dinner will be served beginning at 5 p.m. until sold out in Slomba Hall. Take outs available.

Cash bar for beer and wine only.

There will be 50/50 - Basket Raffle

Dancing 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. with music by New Direction Band.

Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per couple. (limited seating 300)

Phone is 343-1796.

