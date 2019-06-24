Mark Your Calendar: Third annual Tap Batavia is July 27, deadline to buy tickets is June 30

From Tap Batavia Chair Erin Worbs:

The third annual Tap Batavia is set for 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, in Downtown Batavia, hosted by the Batavia Area Jaycees.

Tickets are $35 and the deadline to buy them is June 30.

Each ticket includes a Tap Batavia T-shirt, one beer ticket each at: Bourbon & Burger Co.; Center Street Smokehouse; Eli Fish Brewing Co., T.F. Brown's Restaurant; O'Lacy's Irish Pub. The price also includes pizza and wings donated by T.F. Brown's and Center Street Smokehouse.

Designated driver tickets are $10, and everything is included but the beer tickets.

A portion of the proceeds benefits Crossroads House.

Tickets can be purchased by cash or check given to any current member of the Batavia Area Jaycees, or by paying through Venom to @Erin-Worbs.

The Facebook event page for it can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/431218950791694/

Contact [email protected] with any questions, or to set up a time to meet to pay for tickets with cash or check.