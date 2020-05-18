May is Mental Health Awareness Month: 'Tackle Box for Emotional Health' teleconference is May 28

Press release:

Even though we are not sure when Western New York will meet the last of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s seven metrics for Phase One reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic and New York on PAUSE restrictions, Mental Health PEER Connection (MHPC) has created a safe way to relieve stress and observe Mental Health Month – by online teleconference on Thursday, May, 28th .

Realizing that isolation exasperates mental health issues, the staff of MHPC, all of whom have mental health concerns, have developed a system of specific tools to help all people to deal with the pandemic.

Maura Kelley, CPRP, director of MHPC, will lead the staff in sharing their tools by making up a so-called “Tackle Box for Emotional Health.”

“We are doing this to celebrate ‘May is Mental Health Month’," Kelley said. "If we who already have mental illness can thrive in this troubled time, people should support us and learn from it during this observance.”

Each staff member selected a mental-or-emotional-health-enhancing topic to research and prepare a two-to-three-minute presentation. At 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, anyone who registers to log onto the GoToMeeting teleconference site will enjoy the 16 uplifting presentations.

If you wish to participate in the Mental Health Awareness Month Celebration, or have any questions, please email Jillian Moss at: [email protected]. Or call her at (716) 836-0822, ext. 146, before May 28th. Upon registering, you will receive the GoToMeeting link to log in.

A member of the Western New York Independent Living Family of Agencies (WNYIL), Mental Health PEER Connection is a peer-driven advocacy organization, dedicated to facilitating self-directed growth, wellness and choice through genuine peer mentoring.