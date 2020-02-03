Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

February 3, 2020 - 3:11pm

Meat Raffle to support BHS varsity baseball and softball is March 6 at Ascension Parish

posted by Billie Owens in sports, batavia, BHS, varsity baseball, varsity softball, meat raffle.

A Meat Raffle to support Batavia High School varsity baseball and softball teams will be held starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at Ascension Parish's Slomba Hall, 17 Sumner St., Batavia.

There will be many raffles and prizes, too.

Tickets are $10 and includes a food buffet and beverage. Presale tickets. If any remain, they will be sold at the door on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For groups of eight or more, contact Lori at (585) 409-0452 or email Sue Ryan at:   [email protected]

Any BHS player will have tickets available to sell.

Come out for a great time and support our local teams!

Calendar

May 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button