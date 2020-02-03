Meat Raffle to support BHS varsity baseball and softball is March 6 at Ascension Parish

A Meat Raffle to support Batavia High School varsity baseball and softball teams will be held starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at Ascension Parish's Slomba Hall, 17 Sumner St., Batavia.

There will be many raffles and prizes, too.

Tickets are $10 and includes a food buffet and beverage. Presale tickets. If any remain, they will be sold at the door on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For groups of eight or more, contact Lori at (585) 409-0452 or email Sue Ryan at: [email protected]

Any BHS player will have tickets available to sell.

Come out for a great time and support our local teams!