Medicare open enrollment is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7

Press release:

The Genesee County Office for the Aging will, once again, be holding Medicare open enrollment vendor fairs for members of the community.

These vendor fairs will have representation from local Medicare Advantage insurance companies, AARP Supplemental, and EPIC where you can ask questions and change your plan, should you decide to do so.

HIICAP counselors from the Office for the Aging, who specialize in Medicare, will also be available to give you an unbiased look at your options before you speak to a sales agent.

Volunteers will also be available assisting those wishing to sign up for a MyMedicare.gov account.

All vendor fairs run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For questions call (585) 343-1611.

Thursday, Oct. 17th

Alabama Fire Hall, 2230 Judge Road, Alabama

Tuesday, Nov. 5th

Our Lady of Mercy Gym, 44 Lake St., Le Roy

Wednesday, Nov. 20th

Darien Center Fire Hall, 10537 Alleghany Road, Darien Center

Tuesday, Dec. 3rd

First United Methodist Church of Batavia

8221 Lewiston Road, Batavia