Meet The Batavian's 2019 summer intern, BHS grad Lauren Leone

Meet Lauren Leone, The Batavian's 2019 summer intern.

She is the successful candidate in our quest for the paid position that is funded by the New York News Publishers Association.

Leone was born in Batavia and graduated from Batavia High School just last year.

She is a sophomore with a double major in Journalism and Politics at Ithaca College, with an Honors minor in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Leone previously interned with WRFI Community Radio in Ithaca and she is an assistant proofreader for The Ithacan, an award-winning college newspaper with the motto: "Accuracy. Independence. Integrity." She is also an assistant producer for Ithaca College Television.

She is excited about writing for The Batavian over the next six weeks, and says the opportunity promises to be an "amazing learning experience."