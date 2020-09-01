Mercy Flight called to accident on Quaker Hill Road in Elba

A two-vehicle collision is reported at 6124 Quaker Hill Road in Elba, just north of Ridge Road. A vehicle is in a ditch on both sides of the roadway and there's debris in the roadway. Elba Fire Department is on scene along with two Mercy rigs. Mercy Flight in Batavia is called to the scene. One person complains of back, neck and wrist pain; another has a severe laceration. Fire police are called to shut down Route 98 at Ridge Road, and Route 98 at Quaker Hill Road.

UPDATE 4:49 p.m.: Mercy Flight has landed.

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: Both patients have been extricated.

UPDATE 4:52 p.m.: A third patient is a sign-off. One patient is being transported by ground ambulance to ECMC.

UPDATE (information via Alecia Kaus/Video News Service): According to the Elba Fire Department, the driver and the passenger in the red pickup were transported to ECMC. One via Mercy Flight, and one via ground ambulance. The driver of the white vehicle was being checked out on scene.

State Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.