Missing man Mark Dibble is found alive in Basom

Mark Dibble has been found alive, according to Tim Yaeger, GC Emergency Management Services coordinator.

He is breathing but not alert and was found behind 1031 Ledge Road in Basom -- the Totem Pole Smoke Shop. Mercy Flight was called, then cancelled. A ground ambulance is heading there now.

The location is about 270 yards south of the smoke shop.

The 58-year-old Indian Falls resident was reported missing late yesterday afternoon after he failed to show up at work and no one had heard from him.

Up to 70 firefighters, law enforcement personnel, volunteers and family members scoured the area until after 9 last night before calling off the search until daylight. It resumed about 10:30 this morning.

UPDATE 6:07 p.m.: A fire chief at the scene said when the ambulance arrived, Dibble was alert and able to walk to the ambulance, which is taking him to ECMC for evaluation.

UPDATE 6:19 p.m.: A group of about a dozen friends and family members decided to search the area around the Totem Pole Smoke Shop and they are the ones who found Dibble, says one of his friends.